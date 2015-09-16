11 Republican Presidential Candidates As Represented by Sandwiches

Election season is upon us, and the number of candidates throwing their hats into the ring keeps on growing. Each one is vying for a chance to lead the free world, but to do so, they must appeal to the humblest citizens. In short, the candidates all want to be something we'd order. Since there's a sandwich for every taste, much like there's usually a candidate for every political leaning, here is the first in our series of the 2016 candidates as represented by sandwiches.

Donald Trump

Open-Faced Ham Sandwich: There's no bread covering up what's inside this sandwich, which can be a refreshing option to have on the menu. While some people think it comes with a little too much ham for their taste, a surprising number of folks would still consider ordering this one.

Jeb Bush

The Leftovers Sandwich: It's practical and filling, but in the end, it's made up of ingredients from meals we've already had.

Scott Walker

Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Popular plain folks' fare featuring Wisconsin's pride front and center. Also, and most important, an actual sandwich.

Carly Fiorina

Lettuce-Wrapped Burger: Don't you dare discredit this sandwich for having a different exterior. Inside it's still red-blooded American beef. Unfotunately, people only started taking this kind of burger seriously a few years ago.

Marco Rubio

Cuban Sandwich: The Cubano is a classic, well-liked sandwich with bold flavor, but just make sure the pickles within aren't too sour. That can turn people off.

Mike Huckabee

Chik-Fil-A Sandwich: Southern through and through, the Chik-Fil-A is pretty popular everywhere, but behind this sandwich is a core set of beliefs some voters can't stomach.

Ted Cruz

Smoked Meat Sandwich: It has a certain overstuffed appeal but isn't known to work particularly well with anything else on the plate. Also originally from Canada. 

Ben Carson

Ice Cream Sandwich: You have to stretch a bit to consider this one a viable sandwich. It's definitely something to indulge in during the primaries, but not a likely main course.

Chris Christie

Plain Calzone: Big and hearty with a warm, bread-y exterior, a cheese calzone is full of potential (even if a little bland).

John Kasich

The Polish Boy Sandwich: Impressive sandwich credentials—sausage, French fries, hot sauce, coleslaw—but much like the governor, you have almost certainly never heard of it unless you are from Ohio.

Rand Paul

Cold Cut Platter: Because every ingredient should independently govern itself.

