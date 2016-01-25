10 Reasons You’re Not Losing Those Last 10 Pounds

Cardio is great and all, but on its own it’s pretty inefficient. Running and spinning may torch calories, but they don’t build much muscle. The less muscle you have, the lower your metabolism is. More muscle means your body will burn calories even when you aren’t working out. (And no, you won’t look like a bodybuilder after a few leg presses.) The key here is to balance cardio with strength-training exercises like squats, planks and push-ups.