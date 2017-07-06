10 Pairs of Brunch Sweats That Won't Embarrass You in Public

Food & Wine

You'll never find FWx in the anti-brunch camp—increased chance of biscuits, endless yolk play and an excuse to drink before noon? We're in. After the coffee kicks in, the only downside is realizing it wasn't a great idea to wear stained PJs out of the house. Even a Canada Goose can't completely disguise your state during a chance run-in with an ex or work acquaintance. Here are 10 pairs of loose-fitting, super-soft pants that don't look like sweats at all.

1 of 6 © Need Supply Co.

T by Alexander Wang Washed Silk Track Pants

These aren't your everyday lounge pants. Although they look sporty, they are made from incredibly soft silk and spandex for extra comfort and stretch. Sale price: $243, needsupply.com

Or try these super comfy pants from Uniqlo for only $30.

Advertisement
2 of 6 © Creatures of Comfort

MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela Heavy Sweat Pant

Cold, wintery days have nothing on you when you wear these heavy-duty fleece, straight-leg sweats. Sale price: $118, creaturesofcomfort.us

For something similar for under $30, try these from Zara.

3 of 6 © Need Supply Co.

Stine Goya Calm Pants

Feel totally cozy with these super-soft cotton pants with bold animal print and cuffed ankles. And the face mirrors the top bun you are sporting. $160, needsupply.com

Or try these from H&M for just $7.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy of Aritzia

The Castings Jogger

Can't decide between jeans and sweatpants? Now you don't have to. Sale price: $40, aritzia.com

Advertisement
5 of 6 © Need Supply Co.

Heidi Merrick Torrey Pant

If animal print isn't your thing, try these simple, minimalistic pants that are so comfy but so chic you could wear them to the office. Sale price: $184, needsupply.com

If you want to add a little "leather", try these from Forever21.com, $19.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of Loblaws Inc.

Joe Fresh Active Pant

It's all about the pockets with these relaxed pants.  Front, back, zipped, good. $40, joefresh.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up