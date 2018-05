There’s a quirky, unusual assortment of items at the Mutter Museum and you should expect a similar collection at the gift shop. From a kitschy Einstein Solar Figurine ($25) to a brass plant mister ($30) and yes, even a crime scene shower curtain ($16), there’s something unconventional for everyone. Items falling under novelty include chatter teeth with eyes ($2.25) and an EMT Organ Transplant Lunchbag ($20) so you can use your peanut butter sandwich to creep everyone out at work.