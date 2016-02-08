10 Insanely Delicious Ways to Cook with Bacon Grease

Food & Wine

If you’re anything like us, bacon factors heavily into your diet. As a side with scrambled eggs or crumbled atop an otherwise virtuous salad, bacon is hugely versatile. Equally adaptive: Bacon grease, which, when strained, can be stored in the fridge for up to a month and used to make any of these 10 out-of-this-world breakfasts, lunches, dinners and desserts.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Bacon Fat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Just a teaspoon of bacon fat is mixed into this cookie dough. Not too much to be overpowering but just enough to add another layer of flavor.

Caramel Banana French Toast

Craving something sweeter? Try this thick French toast that’s fried in leftover bacon grease.

Deviled Eggs

Presenting the easiest way to win your next dinner party: Deviled eggs with bacon fat mixed in with the yolks.

Bacon-Flavored Crackers

Add a bit of bacon fat to a skillet and stir in store-bought tortillas to create these perfectly golden-brown crackers.

Buttermilk Bacon Grease Corn Bread

The addition of melted bacon grease to an otherwise classic corn-bread batter makes all the difference in this super-comforting side.

Garlic Parmesan Popovers

Surprisingly easy to make (no mixer necessary!), these popovers are cooked in pans greased with bacon fat.

Scallops with Spinach And Bacon

Sear scallops in bacon fat and serve with more bacon on top for a glorious play on surf and turf.

Bacon-Infused Bourbon

This takes about 24 hours, start to finish (the process involves combining and freezing bacon fat and bourbon before removing the solidified fat), but the results are worth the wait.

Bacon-Peanut Caramel Corn

Popcorn topped with a sauce made of rendered bacon fat, maple syrup and cayenne pepper: Your movie-going experience will never be the same.

Maple Bacon Fat Caramels

An excellent gift, these caramels combine sugar, maple syrup and heavy cream with rendered bacon fat for a taste that’s more savory than usual.

