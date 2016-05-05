10 Honeymoons for the Adventurous Couple

The honeymoon is just the first of many big adventures you’ll share as Mr. and Mrs., and while there’s nothing wrong with lounging on the beach sipping frilly drinks for days, some newlyweds crave a cocktail of thrills and adventure instead.

From a “bait to plate” fishing experience off the coast of Barbados to a hot air balloon ride in the Italian countryside, Here are 10 exciting alternatives to the average honeymoon experience.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.