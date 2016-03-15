10 Essential Irish Whiskey Cocktails For A Flawless St. Patrick's Day

When scotch is too smoky, rye too spicy and bourbon too sweet, Irish whiskey inhabits a much-welcome middle ground.

Smooth and easy-drinking, Irish whiskey can complement a wide range of ingredients with grace. Allspice liqueur? Easy. Absinthe and Bénédictine? Please. Irish whiskey’s a pro at this game.

Challenge your nearest Irish bottle to a few of these clever recipes, and you’ll find yourself well prepared for the upcoming holiday.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.