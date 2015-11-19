10 Delicious Thanksgiving Cocktails

Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing may take center stage this time of year, but, of course, you need a delicious spirited beverage (or two) to pair them with to complete your holiday meal.

To help you find the perfect cocktail for your Thanksgiving celebration, we picked 10 of our favorites, including drinks that can be served before, during and after the big meal. We even have a recipe calling for leftover ingredients from your feast, and one that will aid your digestion. And if you’re celebrating both Thanksgiving and Chanukah, we have a concoction that goes well with both turkey and latkes!

So before you get swept up in preparing for the holiday, check out these drinks now. You just may find a new addition to your menu.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.