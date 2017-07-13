10 Decorating Rules You Should Actually Follow

The saying goes that you must first know the rules so you can break them. And though we love the irreverence of tossing that old rulebook out the window, there are some guidelines that simply make the task of decorating a space a little easier and more foolproof. It’s these rules, and only these rules, that we’re in the business of promoting! Below, straight from the top names in the design industry, is some tried-and-true wisdom you'll want to abide by. Commit these following 10 rules to memory, stat. 

Mix it up

“Always mix materials and add texture—metal mixed with wood, and rattan or natural woven fabrics with lacquered furniture or walls, for example.” – Angie Hranowsky

Paint it white

"Anytime you've got brick walls and they're keeping you from using the color scheme you really want, kick that brackish brownish-red hell to the curb by painting the brick white. A lot of people are against this, and there are some rules to follow (if the interior or exterior surfaces are super historic and the brick is handmade, charming, and has tons of character, maybe keep it as-is), but if the brick is just contractor-grade hogwash, and it's forcing you to live in a marsala-toned nightmare, buh-bye brown brick." – Brian Patrick Flynn

Break out the tape

“Measure twice, buy once! Scale can make or break your space. Pay close attention to the size of furniture pieces in relation to the room. Always map out the larger items, such as sofas and rugs, before purchasing.” – Jennifer Jones, Niche Interiors

Make updates

“Don't be afraid to take some chances to make bold statements, updating classic, timeless elements to make them current and your own.” – Grant K. Gibson

Always aim for form and function

“Use every square inch of space in creative ways—especially in a small home where you can’t have a lot of clutter. Include pieces that are as functional as they are sculptural and interesting.” – Jeff Andrews

Have a variety of light sources

“Lighting will elevate the mood of any room. Be sure to have light coming from multiple sources, not just overhead. Find creative places for an extra floor lamp, sconce, or empty corner where a small table lamp could reside for added glow.” – Mat Sanders

Find balance

“Have an eye for symmetry. There should always be a hierarchy of elements within the space. Even the most maximalist rooms should possess a cohesive dialogue with well-balanced, thoughtful dimensions.” – Kelly Wearstler

Let love guide you

"The only real rule in decorating is to buy things that you love." – Lilly Bunn

Go dark

"When in doubt, make a dark room darker. One should always enhance a space's natural atmosphere." – Scot Meacham Wood

Be a rule-breaker

“For me, the best interiors are always the ones where people have not followed any rules. Reach for what you love, and not what your best friend, or the latest design trend is telling you. That being said, there are rules about scale that will always apply. Once you get that right though you can then go ahead and break as many rules as you want.” – Nate Berkus

