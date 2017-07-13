10 Decorating Rules You Should Actually Follow

The saying goes that you must first know the rules so you can break them. And though we love the irreverence of tossing that old rulebook out the window, there are some guidelines that simply make the task of decorating a space a little easier and more foolproof. It’s these rules, and only these rules, that we’re in the business of promoting! Below, straight from the top names in the design industry, is some tried-and-true wisdom you'll want to abide by. Commit these following 10 rules to memory, stat.

This article originally appeared on Domainehome.com.