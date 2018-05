We all know that Italians take their food and wine very seriously. And while gelato, risotto and Chianti should be part of any trip, for a truly authentic experience, it’s best to dig deeper. In Florence, make a reservation at the stylish Michelin-starred Ora d’Aria, and order a heaping bowl of spaghetti with smoked buffalo mozzarella and panzanella. Head to the lively port city of Livorno for torta di ceci, a street food made from chickpea flour that’s almost like a tortilla. A short trip to Vicchio lands you at Villa Campestri--the first olive-oil resort in the world, where you can partake in tastings, get an olive-oil massage and eat a multi-course, olive-oil-laden meal, all of which comes from olives grown on-site.