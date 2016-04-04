10 Of The Best Hotel Welcome Drinks

Some say it’s the journey that counts, but most of the time, the best part of vacation is the arrival. And what better way to mark the start of a holiday than with a cocktail? These 10 hotels and resorts really know how to welcome a guest—with cool drinks, gratis of course. From punches to Margaritas to Daiquiris, served everywhere from Maui to Mexico, these 10 beverages are excellent ways to kick off that (much-needed) getaway.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.