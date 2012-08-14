Beachy Accessories for an Amazing Spring Break

Over these next few weeks, it’s time to escape the concrete jungle. Spring Break is a time to prep for the kinder, gentler, warmer months ahead. We’re already in the mood for long beachy days, salt, sea and sand. Now, we just need to stock our beach totes and book our tickets.  Below, a list to help put you in the mood.

Rockaway Salt Spray

Even if you can’t escape the city, a few spritzes of R+Co’s wonderfully packaged Salt Spray keep your mane looking like it was windswept by salty ocean breezes, creating that envious, tussled I-just-spent-the-day-at-the-beach look. $25

Christian Chaize Praia Piquinia 14/08/12 14h00

After any sojourn, why not keep the seaside landscape vibes alive on your wall with this C-print from self-taught French photographer Christian Chaize. The quiet coastline, situated on a secluded Portuguese shore known as Praia Piquinia has long been the subject of Chaize’s ongoing series. $60-$3600

Barbarian Days A Surfing Life by William Finnegan

Ah, the surfers life of chasing big waves. Tote this adventure story and autobiography as the bookish writer William Finnegan navigates the very essence of surfing from his far-flung travels to the icy waters of Long Island over to San Francisco and to the exotic parts of world including Madagascar. $19

Loomed Pop Pestamel Towel

This season, embrace poppy pattern and color. A bright limited edition piece from the chic New Orleans store, Loomed, is made with G.O.T.S certified organic Turkish cotton, you can wear as a scarf or throw on the sand for a beach towel (they’re super absorbent) and if you feel so inclined, it looks great on a wall. $90

Frescobol Carioca Trancoso Beach Bat Set

Pretend you’re in Rio de Janeiro and keep your days off occupied with a game of Frescobol, a beloved pastime in Brazil since the 1940’s. This handmade set, from Brazilian wood off cuts will provide entertainment for hours and comes packaged in a waterproof case with rubber balls.  $200

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Defense SPF 30

Loaded with antioxidants and moisturizers, slather on this active zinc oxide, fragrance free lotion that protects against both harmful UVA and UVB rays (and keeps aging at bay).  Plus, it’s not greasy so it won’t clog pores and quickly absorbs.  $38

TRAVELER by TOMS

Imagine yourself driving in a convertible, top down, tunes vibrating and a pair of lightweight matte sunglasses (how fun is this seafoam color).  Tom’s constructs its frames with rubberized material called SOLFALEX for durability and comfort. Here’s proof you don’t need to spend over $100 for a cool pair of shades. $78

Eir Cooling Lip Balm Stick

Don’t neglect those lips!  A swipe of this unisex coconut mint balm from the organic body care line Eir (air) is made with organic shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil and beeswax. Zinc moisturizes and protects so we don’t mean to be preachy, but apply regularly. $15

Q&Q SmileSolar Watch

Using recycled materials, these solar-powered watches under the “Spice” series make a cool wrist statement. We’re fond of the blue green leafy palm model, both water-resistant and lasts for three months (with just a single charge). And, the eco-friendly Japanese company donates a portion of its profits to TABLE FOR TWO – delivering school meals to kids in Asia and Africa. $45

Men’s Scuba Sunset Tote

Make it easy to toss your favorite shades, sunblock, reading materials and towel into this deceptively spacious tote that is both water resistant and zips. Bonus points go to the oceanic sunset photorealistic print. For comfort, double top-mounted handles keep your grip light. $98

Soludos Women and Men's Cuisse De Grenouille Smoking Slipper

The hip, indie French line, Cuisse de Grenouille, from two cool Parisian brothers conjures the old-school, epic 1950’s surf culture with their unisex capsule collection with Soludos, the ultimate easy to slip-on beach shoe. The result? A chic navy and white embroidered “Surf” shoe.  $85

