Slicing a Watermelon With a Sword Is a Bad Idea for Many Reasons

Terrible Gallagher routines aside, there’s so much that can go wrong when trying to slice a watermelon with a sword. Blood can be drawn. Red fruit flesh could splatter all over your white clothing. Someone could get a seed in their eye. But what happens in the video above is one outcome we never expected.

Apparently, this guy’s wife did though. But if “that’s exactly what she thought was going to happen,” why didn’t she stop it from happening? Maybe because she knew she was about to have YouTube gold on her hands.

