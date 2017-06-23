Skip the Crowds: See the Statue of Liberty By Jetpack

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Crowds are inevitable when taking in New York City's most popular sights—or so we thought. One jetpacker completely boggled our minds while simultaneously taking his maiden voyage in the shadow of the State of Liberty (talk about vacation goals). Obviously, the views were stunning. Unlike the two jet packers who followed an Emirates flight 4,000 feet in the air, the JB-9 JetPack design from JetPack Aviation featured in the video is much less involved (for obvious reasons—the flyer barely hovers above the water in some scenes). Check it out above.

Related: 11 Tips for Taking the Perfect Travel Shot on Instagram

24 New Stays With Serious Style

The World's 30 Unfriendliest Cities