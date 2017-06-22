Since its inception, Taco Tuesday has been the undisputed king of the weeknight dinner table. We certainly don't need a special reason to get our taco game on, but it's nice to celebrate a weekly holiday dedicated to handheld perfection. These surf & turf tacos are the perfect way to holiday like a boss.

Surf & Turf Tacos

Steak

1lb striploin steak

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon sea salt

1/2 tablespoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon butter

Shrimp

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2lb jumbo shrimp, raw/shell off

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Slaw

2 cups red cabbage, sliced

1 cup red bell pepper, julienned

1 cup carrots, grated

1/2 cup red onion, finely sliced into half moons

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lime juice

Pinch of salt & pepper

To serve

12 flour tortillas

1/4 cup feta cheese

2 avocados

2 jalapeños, finely sliced

Lime & cilantro, to serve

Let steak sit at room temperature for 20 minutes prior to cooking. This will help it cook through evenly.

In a small dish, combine the brown sugar, salt, pepper, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic, and cayenne, and stir together. Rub the steak with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cover with the spice rub. Toss the shrimp in the olive oil and chili powder, and pop them back in the fridge.

Next, prepare the slaw. Combine the chopped veggies, oil, vinegar, maple syrup, and lime juice in a large bowl, and mix well. Set aside.

Heat a large griddle pan (or cast-iron pan) over medium-high heat. Working in batches, toast the tortillas, about 30 seconds per side, to help give them a nice char. Fold the tortillas into taco shell shapes to set.

Transfer the steak to the hot pan and cook for 4 minutes per side (for medium-rare), turning only once (cook longer if you like your steak well done). When you flip the steak, add butter to the pan and baste the top of the steak with the melted butter repeatedly until it is fully cooked. Transfer the cooked steak to a plate to rest for at least 5 minutes.

Add shrimp into the hot pan (without cleaning) and cook, 1 - 1 1/2 minutes per side.

Slice the steak into thin strips against the grain. Build the tacos with a handful of slaw, a slice of steak, shrimp, sliced avocado, and some cilantro and jalapeños.

Serve immediately.