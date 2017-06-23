Your Requests in a Food Rap: Chocolate, Beer-Battered Anything and Wilted Lettuce Wraps

FWx Editors
June 23, 2017

"Tally me banana and then shout Day-O..." FWx contributor Justin Warner of Do or Dine in Brooklyn turned your Twitter requests into his latest rap. Thanks to @kellyanneharmer, @petebasgen and @jeffmauro for inspiring this week's rhymes.

Tweet pitches to Warner (@eatfellowhumans) using #FWxRaps and stay tuned for custom raps each week. Your culinary fantasies could be overshared next!

Related: This Guy Raps About Food. Any Requests?
Justin Warner on Ferran Adrià and Cronuts
Is Beer the New Gatorade?

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up