Your Requests in a Food Rap: Chocolate, Beer-Battered Anything and Wilted Lettuce Wraps

"Tally me banana and then shout Day-O..." FWx contributor Justin Warner of Do or Dine in Brooklyn turned your Twitter requests into his latest rap. Thanks to @kellyanneharmer, @petebasgen and @jeffmauro for inspiring this week's rhymes.

Tweet pitches to Warner (@eatfellowhumans) using #FWxRaps and stay tuned for custom raps each week. Your culinary fantasies could be overshared next!

