Your Podcast Could Win a James Beard Award

Sometimes it feels like everyone has a podcast. If that's true, now, everyone has a chance to win a James Beard Foundation Award: the culinary industry’s most prestigious recognition program is adding a “Podcast” category to their 2015 ceremony.

The JBF Book, Broadcast, and Journalism Awards committee “decided to give podcasts their own category, since they are a distinct and dynamic category that is growing,” said committee chair Emerald Yeh. “We look forward to a robust competition in that field.”

“Robust” is definitely the right word. A quick glance on iTunes reveals there are more than enough Podcasts to get you through a lifetime of road trips. At least with chefs and restaurants, the James Beard Awards breaks things down by region. They may want to categorize food podcasts separate from beverage ones.

There are plenty of heavy hitters in the food podcast—the Alton Browncast, the Sporkful, and Martha Stewart to name a few—but submissions for the 2015 awards are open to anyone with a show on iTunes, so rush to lock down those epic interviews with local foragers now.

[h/t Eater]

