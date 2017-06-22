You Too Can Die in the New 'Game of Thrones' Novel If You Donate to a Wolf Sanctuary and a Food Bank

If you ever dreamed of meeting a grizzly end in the land of Westeros, here is your chance. George R.R. Martin is auctioning off an opportunity for a lucky Game of Thrones fan to appear, and get murdered in, the upcoming installment of the series. That prize goes to the first person to donate $20,000 to his joint fundraising campaign for both the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary and the Food Depot, a New Mexico food bank that provides hundreds of thousands of meals a year to locals in need.

Even if you can’t afford the $20,000 price tag or you are dubious of Martin actually finishing his next novel (don’t rush him guys! Westeros wasn’t burned in a day!) you can still get some Game of Thrones merch. For $350 you take home a signed map of Westeros. For $600 you get a signed Game of Thrones cookbook and for $7,500 you become the proud owner of a hat that sat upon the head that contained the brain that created white walkers. Even if you just contribute a few dollars you are automatically entered to win the chance to visit the wolf sanctuary with Martin via helicopter. Maybe he’ll even let you take home your own direwolf.

See the full lineup of prizes here, and if you have $19,500 to loan us tweet us at @FoodandWine.

