World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Settles Down with Woman Who is Saving the World

In case you need more reasons to start saving the world by launching green Kickstarters, eating bug cookies and generally behaving like a socially-conscious citizen, here's one more: Do gooders are winners. Through an odd series of events that included a public statement by the “barristers and staff of Doughty Street Chambers,” the engagement of George Clooney and human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin hit the Internet. Alamuddin is the real deal as she works on issues ranging from human rights abuses in the Middle East to the legality of drones. She’s also got three degrees—two from Oxford and one from NYU—clerked for current Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and served as an advisor to former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. And she doesn't take crap, even from the world's most famous bachelor: "Amal is such a sweet and intelligent girl who has her own thoughts and ideas and doesn't just bow down to everything he says," according to an unnamed source anyway. Also, because we live in a world where no self-respecting tabloid would consider that impressive enough for George Clooney, she was voted the “hottest female barrister in London.” This is a title bestowed by something called Your Barrister Boyfriend, which seems to be a Tumblr akin to Maxim Magazine meets Perez Hilton meets British Lawyers. There is a male version of this honor too (Hello Patrick Hennessey!)

Everyone seems excited to compare Alamuddin to all of Clooney’s past love interests: the models, the cocktail waitresses, the professional wrestlers—but we have to give Forbes credit for giving her top billing in a headline which read thusly: “International Lawyer and Scholar Amal Alamuddin Engaged to George Clooney.”

