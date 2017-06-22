World’s Largest Starbucks Will Open in Manhattan

Manhattan is home to well over 200 Starbucks. In 2013, the Center for an Urban Future pegged the number at exactly 212. A more recent, less official analysis claims you can find a Starbucks in New York City’s most densely-populated borough about every six blocks. But come 2018, you won’t have to go to any of those tiny holes in the wall anymore. Yesterday, the coffee giant announced Manhattan is a mere two years away from getting the world’s largest Starbucks location in the form of a 20,000-square-foot Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room.

This massive new Starbucks is scheduled to open in a new development in the heart of New York City’s Meatpacking District just one block south of the Chelsea Market and will operate in a manner similar to the brand’s original Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room that opened in 2014 in the company’s hometown of Seattle.

“Our Seattle Roastery experience created something that had never been done before, transforming a retail environment into something far beyond just a coffeeshop and into the single best retail experience of any kind,” Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer Howard Schultz said in a press release, discussing the space that allows customers to interact with roasters and baristas to help broaden their coffee knowledge. “In New York, we want to take elements from what we originally created and build something even bigger and bolder, celebrating coffee and craft in a completely unique and differentiated way.”

Frankly, if it has more than one restroom, that alone will make it better than pretty much every other Starbucks in the city.