Wine Riot is the Most Fun You Can Have at a Wine Tasting

Despite the fact that more Americans are drinking vino than ever, the wine world still retains a bit of a stuffy reputation. And if you watched Paul Giamatti scream about Merlot in Sideways too early in your drinking career, you might never want to set foot in a winery tasting room as long as you live. But the people behind Wine Riot are trying to revolutionize the tasting experience.

On September 19 and 20 in New York’s 69th Regiment Armory, Wine Riot will bring together 250 wines and reps from around the world for a massive tasting, 20-minute mini classes and a booth where you can learn about common wine terms—like the difference between oaked and unoaked chardonnay—by trying different pours side by side. There’s even an app so you can track what you like and find out where to buy it later.

Tickets are $60 and are available for all three New York sessions as well as for upcoming events in cities across the country. Each pass includes a glass, access to experts and all the wine you can handle.

