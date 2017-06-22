Whole Foods To Open Tattoo Parlors In New, More Afforadable Stores

Imagine being able pick up an organic chicken and some fresh ink all in one glorious place. No, you haven’t died and gone to hipster heaven; this strange scenario could be the norm at Whole Foods’ new line of 365 by Whole Foods stores.

It’s been nearly a year since Whole Foods announced its plan to launch a new line of less expensive stores called “365 by Whole Foods.” With the first of these new locations set to open this May in Los Angeles, the concept is beginning to coalesce, and according to Bloomberg, Whole Foods Co-CEO Walter Robb has recently been touting some non-conventional plans he believes will set these stores apart, specifically teaming up with less grocery-like businesses.

The biggest headline grabber from this program, known as “Friends of 365,” is the suggestion that tattoo parlors might be included: “Maybe!” touts the Friends of 365 webpage. Other businesses that are encouraged to inquire about partnerships are fashion brands, body care products and even record stores – as well as more traditional food and drink sellers. These will be “independent businesses who bring their special mojo to our 365 stores,” the site says. Who wouldn’t want to score some extra mojo, really?

Robb said he hopes the 365s will help his brand “reach more communities than we would be able to with our mother ship.” Mother ship? You know what, that could make for a pretty badass tattoo. Let’s hit the grocery store!

