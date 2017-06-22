What's Your Music Festival Style?

Photo: Coach Wooster Flat

Every music fest has its own style (think: urban and hip versus laidback and chic). Rock the right attire with this genre-bending guide for navigating from dance floor to food truck—without missing a beat.

Electro Dance Fest

The scene: From poolside in SoBe to desert “playas,” electronic and house music festivals are some of the most epic parties on the planet.

Who goes: Celebrity DJs, club kids, beatheads

What’s the style: Eclectic, flashy, and playful.

What to wear: Stash everything you’ll need in a big color block-style tote from Coach with a wristlet for all your essentials like an ATM card and ID. Color is key at these kinds of fests, and the wilder your attire the better. Skip the body glitter and try a metallic Wooster flat from Coach to keep you comfortable on the dance floor and add just the right amount of sparkle.

Indie Music Marathon

The scene: Whether it’s a muddy field or a small, indie venue, these audio smorgasbords are fueled by the potential to see the next big thing before everyone else.

Who goes: LES hipsters, rock stars, record label execs

What’s the style: Rocker, laidback, and too cool for school.

What to wear: The goal is to strike a chord between looking amazing—and looking like you rolled out of bed looking that way with no effort. A roomy perforated Bleeker Cooper Leather Satchel from Coach has that laidback feel in subdued tones that are eye-catching and stylish without looking like you’re trying too hard, of course.

Photo: Coach Bleecker Cooper Satchel in Perforated Leather. © Coach.

Folksy Food-athons

The scene: Part food truck rally, part outdoor concert

Who goes: Urban foragers, up-and-coming chefs, home cooks

What’s the style: Casual and fashionable

What to wear: A leather crossbody bag, like the Madison Hobo in Pintuck Leather from Coach, in a bright summery color merges form and function; it completes an outfit and still lets you navigate from food truck to stage without bumping everyone around you. Since you’ll be working up an appetite on the dance floor, coordinate your bag with a versatile flat, like the woven Florence from Coach or the super-feminine Wilma with a bow detail.