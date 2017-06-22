What Shroom Are You?

Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

The new book Shroom, by Becky Selengut, profiles 15 types of mushrooms from button to truffle, along with expert prep tips and myriad ways to use them. Ingeniously, Selengut also devised an infographic that helps you find your mycological spirit animal. While you need to buy the book for its champignon recipes and gorgeous fungus photography, you can find out right now what kind of shroom you are.

Click here to access the fungi-centric flowchart.

