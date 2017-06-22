What Not to Do When Traveling to Kyoto

There is nothing worse when you’re traveling abroad than acting like one of “those” tourists. You know the ones: They have no knowledge of local customs, gesticulate wildly to communicate instead of bothering to learn a few simple phrases in the local language and are probably wearing four fanny packs. To help visitors to their city act a bit more appropriately, Kyoto, Japan, put together this helpful infographic to tell people what not to do when they come. And because we live in the age of emoji, all the offenses tourists might commit are rated on a scale of 1 to 3 frowny faces.

If you’re planning an upcoming trip to Japan, make sure you never BYOB when going out to dinner or grab a Maiko (traditional Japanese performer) by her kimono sleeve (seriously, if you’re grabbing strangers by the kimono sleeve to get their attention, you need some serious etiquette lessons).

Check out the rest of the bad behaviors to avoid and see how many raging emoji they’re likely to produce below. And once you’ve memorized the list, you should certainly schedule a trip. Our friends at Travel & Leisure just rated it as the best city in the world to visit.

[h/t CityLab]

