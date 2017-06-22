What David Chang Wishes He Could Tell His 17-Year-Old Self

We all wish we could redo age 17. We were awkward or we were arrogant or we thought wearing denim on denim was totally a thing.

Leading up to the premiere of its new season, Dream School on SundanceTV asked their celebrity teachers to give advice to their 17-year-old selves. In this clip, David Chang, Man Vs. Food’s Adam Richman and a lineup of other celebrity teachers pass on advice they wish someone would have given them in high school.

During the season, these celebrity teachers and others (like Johnny Weir and excecutive producer 50 Cent) will give their best advice to under-privileged students at risk of falling through the cracks. Season 2 of Dream School premieres tonight, October 1 on SundanceTV at 10 p.m.

