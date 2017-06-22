What Beer Would Every Disney Princess Drink?

Disney princesses become a lot of things on the Internet—pinup girls, superheroes, sloths. One thing they have not been, to the best of our knowledge though, is drunk. But ahead of Oktoberfest, which starts on Saturday, the costume company Pure Costumes imagined the princesses drinking their beers of choice. The girls should be careful they don’t get into trouble though. Elsa is technically the only one old enough to drink (but I guess I’m not really sure what the drinking age is in Agrabah or Atlantica).

Unfortunately, the princesses also seem to have pretty inconsistent taste in beer. Come on Rapunzel, Bud Light?

Check out the art below to see which princess is drinking what and head over here for an explanation as to why.



Infographic Created by PureCostumes.com

