THIS WEEK IN FOOD NEWS: A TOWERING EVERYTHING BURGER, COLD PIZZA SHOES AND UNDERWEAR FOR YOUR OBSCENE, NAKED WATER BOTTLES

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

The Everything Burger is Back:

Japan’s always insane Lotteria fast food chain is bringing back an all-time favorite. The With Everything Burger is topped with lettuce, cabbage, egg, cheese, a beef patty, a rib patty, a fried shrimp patty, a cheeseburger patty (which is separate from the burger patty and slice of cheese), pickles and a variety of sauces including ketchup, mayo and teriyaki. It’s huge. It’s messy. And it’s only in Japan. Boo. [Kotaku]

Baby Corn Burger:

The With Everything isn’t the only trendy burger in Japan right now. Wendy’s Japan is now offering the Pretzel Corn Cream Cheese Burger. It’s topped with baby corn, cream cheese and creamed corn. Finally, baby corn is good for something other than making stir-fries difficult to eat with chopsticks. [Brand Eating]

Water Bottle Panties:

We may envy Japan for its insane burgers, but we’ll let them keep their water bottle apparel. A new seven-piece line of Bottoru no O-Pantsu (“Bottled Underpants”) will soon be for sale in Japanese vending machines. Available in a variety of colors and prints, including plaid, pink and zebra-stripes, the underpants fit over the bottom of water bottles, hiding their plastic shame from the world. [Rocket News 24]

Coffee Rice:

Apparently reporting on water bottle undergarments isn’t keeping the folks over at Rocket News 24 busy enough. Recently, the team decided to cook rice in a rice cooker using iced coffee instead of water. How was it? The answer was a resounding not bad! [Rocket News 24]

Cold Pizza Shoes:

Close on the heels of its chicken and waffle kicks, Nike SB has revealed that its newest concept shoe is an ode to every college kid’s favorite breakfast, cold pizza. The Cold Pizza Dunk Low Pro is covered in crinkly, foil-colored leather with pepperoni pizza insoles. [Food Republic]