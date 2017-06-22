This Week in Food News: ‘Sghetti Pizza, Poke Burritos and Match.com for Tex-Mex Addicts

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Dating Service for Burrito Lovers: Though it may have started as an April Fools’ joke from online dating site Zoosk, Burrit-OH! might actually last. Purporting to match you with your “burrito soulmate,” the site prompts you to design your ideal burrito then searches for compatible burrito-lovers in your area. Get ready for adorable wedding speeches about couples falling in love over a mutual hatred of sour cream and SF Mission-style receptions. [Food Republic]

Mac N’ Cheese Grilled Cheese: New Orleans grilled cheesery The Big Cheezy boasts many grilled cheese sandwich variations including things like the Crawgator (cheddar and pepper jack with alligator and crawfish sausage) and Brie-zy (Monterey jack and brie with caramelized apples, cinnamon and toasted pecans). But the favorite by far is the Mac N’ Cheezy, a grilled cheese stuffed with bacon mac and cheese. Consider your Hurricane hangover cured, Bourbon St. bros. [The Daily Meal]

Sushi Pie: Unsatisfied with sushi burgers, the Internet has now moved on to sushi pie. We’re not talking flaky, pastry-encrusted tuna rolls. Instead, these viral pies are dinner plate-sized rounds of rice layered with raw fish, seaweed and vegetables. How do you actually eat such a thing? Details like that don’t matter when you’re talking to the Internet. [Metro]

Spaghetti Pizza: There’s a new reason to brave the nightmarish animatronics, screaming children and dead-eyed parents at Chuck E. Cheese. The kid-centric chain is now offering Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza. Available through the end of June, the extra-carby pie is topped with noodles, meatballs, marinara and mozzarella. [Brand Eating]

Pokéritos: Sorry, sushi burritos. You had your 15 minutes of desk lunch fame. Now, it’s time to step aside and let the next step in burrito mash-up evolution take center stage. Now available at L.A.’s Ohana Poke Co., the pokérito is packed with seasoned, marinated, rice, seaweed, roe and edamame and rolled up tight in a cilantro-jalapeno tortilla. [Ohana Poke Co.]

