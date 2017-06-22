This Week in Food News: Savory Pop-Tarts, Marshmallow Pizza and the World’s Most Expensive Frappuccino

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Marshmallow Pizza: In honor of Morinaga Milk Caramel’s 100th anniversary, Pizza Hut Japan has unveiled a special dessert pizza topped with caramel and mini marshmallows on a cheddar cheese (?!) crust. We're not saying we want marshmallow pizza, but hey, Pizza Hut, why not bring some of those weird and wonderful pizza inventions stateside just once?

Cheeseburger Pop-Tarts: In honor of the childhood toaster treat, PornBurger.me created a flaky flattened pastry filled with a smashed beef patty, onion jam and cheddar cheese.

Adorable Cocktail Art: A well-crafted fruit and herb garnish on a cocktail is impressive, but it’s nothing compared to the elaborate designs one bar in Japan is coming up with. Tokyo bar Duke Capo tops drinks with cuddly 3-D whipped cream scenes and characters. From the pictures, teddy bears seem to be a recurring theme.

Soul Food Burrito: Burritos are finally getting in on the hybrid food game. Last weekend, a burrito restaurant in San Francisco offered the “Soulrrito”—a burrito stuffed with steak, yams, collard greens and, in a genius move, mac and cheese. The monster wrap sold out in just 30 minutes, which is why this weekend they’re offering the Soulrrito 2, which replaces the steak with fried chicken.

Sexagintuple Frappuccino: One Texas man walked into a Starbucks last weekend and ordered up a drink that captured the Internet’s imagination: the Sexagintuple Vanilla Mocha Frappuccino. The frosty, 128-ounce coffee drink cost him $54.75—well, it would have if he hadn’t used his Starbucks loyalty card to comp the drink—and took him five days to finish.

