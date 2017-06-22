The Week in Food News: Rice Krispies Treats Burgers, Blood Bag Drinks and Secondhand Spirits

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Steak Cocktail: The Macdonald Manchester Hotel & Spa recently introduced the Whiskey Steak cocktail. It consists of Monkey Shoulder Scotch, black pepper, rosemary syrup and a skewered piece of 21-day-aged sirloin steak for dipping. Essentially, it’s the steak house experience in a glass. [The Spirits Business]

Rice Krispies Treats Burger: Finally, cereal is getting in on the bun-replacement game. The Vulgar Chef, a food blog, recently posted this creation: a burger topped with bacon and peanut butter sandwiched between two Rice Krispies Treats patties. Get ready for a flood of Cocoa Puff–crusted tater tots and Fruity Pebbles fries. [Thrillist]

Used Booze: Shoppers buy used clothes, used books and used furniture—why not buy used booze? Liquor Off is a store in Tokyo that buys and sells secondhand (unopened) liquor bottles and even cans of beer. [Kotaku]

Vampire Bar: A vampire-themed restaurant in China is serving drinks in blood bags. Customers choose between red wine, cherry cola, black currant juice or red-colored water. The drinks are served by employees dressed like doctors and nurses (which is a bit confusing—is this a vampire bar or a hospital bar?) in a room decorated with coffins. [Eater]

England’s Oldest Piece of Bread: If you want to keep your bread fresh, keep it in a church organ. A perfectly preserved 118-year-old piece of bread has been found in a church organ in Lancashire, England. The organist who found the bread believes it was left in the organ by organ-fitters who also left a copy of a local newspaper from the year 1896. [DailyMail]

