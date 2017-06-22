This Week in Food News: Ramen Burritos, Bone-In Sausages and the Best Vodka for Fox Mulder

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Ramen Burrito: We’re still not sure how to feel about the ramen burger or ramen tacos, but we’re decidedly pro ramen burrito. Komodo in Los Angeles is serving a burrito stuffed with Indonesian-style ramen instant ramen noodles, steak, eggs, scallions and garlic. It’s pretty much a late-night munchies dream come true. [L.A. Times]

Meteorite-Filtered Vodka: We’re not saying drinking Outer Space Vodka (which is filtered through meteorites) will enhance your perception so you can see the aliens who walk among us. But we’re also not saying it won’t. You’re probably just going to buy it for the cool alien head-shaped bottle, anyway. [Gizmodo]

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s IPA: As a pro wrestler in the WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin would “drink” lots of beer. We use quotes because very little of the beer actually went into his mouth—most of it was sprayed into the audience or poured over his head. To make up for his wasteful past, Austin has teamed up with El Segundo Brewing Co. to make Broken Skull IPA, a hop-forward brew available next Friday. [L.A. Times]

Bone-In Sausage: If your favorite part of eating ribs is holding the bone and your least favorite part is how the meat isn’t processed enough, Pizza Hut Japan has a dish for you. Essentially, it’s sausage with a bone speared through the link, presumably for easy eating, or maybe just to look horrific. [Brand Eating]

Literal Beefcakes: No sweet tooth? No problem. A new trend in Japan has people celebrating their birthdays with elaborate cakes made of raw beef. Perfect for birthday girls and boys living that Paleo life. [Rocket News 24]

