This Week in Food News: The Perfect Easter Gin, Green Tea Wine and the Best Shoes to Wear to Brunch

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Chicken and Waffle Kicks: Sneakerhead/foodie hybrids will soon have their dream shoe. On April 2, Nike SB is releasing the Waffle, a pale yellow ode to chicken and waffles. Made with a waffle-textured material and adorned with a swoosh dripping in maple syrup, there’s also waffle and chicken graphics stamped on the insoles. [Food Republic]

White Wine for the Matcha-Obsessed: That’s it, we can stop with all the green tea-flavored things. Because now we have matcha-flavord wine. Available in Japan, Vin au Thé Vert is essentially white wine flavored with powdered matcha tea. The result is jade-green and lightly bitter with a respectable 12% ABV. [Rocket News 24]

Rolled Ice Cream: For those of us who prefer to eat our ice cream in a civilized manner, there’s finally a place serving fork-friendly frozen treats. Philadelphia’s Sweet Charlie’s specializes in Thai-style rolled ice cream. The format isn’t the ice cream’s only unique quality, it also comes in flavors like rice krispy, coffee and doughnut, and white wine. [Eater Philly]

Hot Cross Bun Gin: Forget bellinis and mimosas, this Easter Sunday the only thing you should be drinking is Hot Cross Gin, a London dry gin infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, citrus and golden raisins. Designed to mimic the flavor of the traditional, frosted Easter bread, it’s here to make Easter egg hunts fun again. [Mashable]

Related: 6 Things to Put in an Adult Easter Basket

How to Deep-Fry Cadbury Creme Eggs and Revolutionize Your Easter Candy

This Is How a 12-Pound Easter Egg Is Made

