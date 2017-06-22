This Week in Food News: Peach Butts, Chocolate-Lobster Beer and Hypercolor Ice Cream

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Fermented Soybean Shaved Ice: Natto is a gooey Japanese breakfast specialty consisting of fermented soybeans. It sort of looks like alien roe. It’s pungent, savory and sticky. And now you can have it for dessert. Sekka, a shaved ice shop in Tokyo, is offering a natto shaved ice topped with sweet soybean flour and a brown sugar syrup. [RocketNews24]

Jet-Ski Pizza Delivery: Forget drones, the best new way to deliver pizza is by jet-ski. One restaurant in Michigan is now delivering orders to boats in Long Lake. Nick Ferrugia, the owner of Long Lake Grocery, created a custom pizza holder that mounts to the back of a jet-ski. The aqua-deliveries cost just $3 extra. Ferrugia is considering snowmobile delivery for the winter. [Up North Live]

Color-Changing Ice Cream: Physicist, engineer and ice cream genius Manuel Linares invented an ice cream that changes color with every lick. The Xamaleón ice cream is essentially tutti frutti-flavored. It starts out light blue, then, before it’s served, it is sprayed with something Linares calls a “love elixir,” which changes it to dark pink. After that, the ice cream will change to different shades of pink and purple as you lick. [Gizmodo]

Chocolate-Lobster Beer: Oyster stout is a widely accepted and beloved style of beer, so why can’t lobster get in on the brewing game? The creative brewers at Dogfish Head offer the Choc Lobster, a porter brewed with live lobsters, dark cocoa powder and basil tea. It is currently on tap at Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth Beach brewpub and will also be available at Denver’s Great American Beer Festival. [Grubstreet]

Peaches Wearing Panties: If you ever thought to yourself, “hey, that peach looks a lot like a butt,” then you’re not alone. The new, sexy gift to give to significant others in China is a box of peaches wearing lacy underwear. A box of nine peaches retails for about $80, so make sure your lover really likes peaches before you invest. [Kotaku]

