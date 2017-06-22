This Week in Food News: Pancake-sicles, Sausage Lollipops and Pudding Ramen

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pancakes on a Stick: No time for pancakes that require utensils to eat? Enter the Roky; a machine that makes pancakes on a stick. All you have to do is mix up some pancake batter, heat up the Roky (which looks a lot like a coffee mug), pour a bit of oil into the cylindrical hole, then the batter, then insert a stick and in about 10 minutes you have a fluffy pancake-ish thing on a stick. Science! [Rocket News 24]

Pudding Ramen: Taiwan’s latest contribution to the food world involves dumping a cup of chilled pudding into hot instant ramen. The two aren’t sold together by any company (yet). For now, it’s a DIY creamy-salty-sweet-noodly snack. [Rocket News 24]

Frozen Yogurt Body Wash: If you’ve ever loved frozen yogurt so much that you just want to take a bath in it, Dial has you covered. Their Frozen Yogurt body wash is not frozen, but it does contain yogurt proteins and will make you smell like a Pinkberry. [Grub Street]

Fried Sausage Lollipops: The Madison Mallards may be a humble collegiate summer baseball team, but their ballpark is dishing out one snack that belongs in the Major League: fried sausage on a stick. The mounted bratwurst patty is coated in funnel cake batter, deep-fried and served with maple syrup. Bravo. [Eater]

World’s Biggest Haggis: If there’s one food people can’t get enough of, it’s not haggis. Usually one bite is enough to satisfy an eater’s curiosity. Nevertheless, Hall’s, a haggis producer, recently broke the world record for biggest haggis with a massive version weighing over two thousand pounds. [Sky News]

