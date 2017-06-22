This Week in Food News: Old Bay Doughnut Chicken Sandwiches, Lizard Cafés and Weaponized Kimchi

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Old Bay Doughnut Chicken Sandwich: Anyone can cut a Krispy Kreme in half and use it to make an obscene, over-the-top cheeseburger. But in Washington D.C., Astro’s is changing the doughnut-sandwich game with savory flavors—specifically a house-made Old Bay doughnut instead of a bun. On the sandwich: fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and a choice of sauce. [Eater]

Reptile Cafés: There have been cat cafés, owl cafés—even penguin bars. Now there are bars that appeal to that weirdo lizard-loving kid in your sixth-grade class who is all grown up and still wants to hang out with an iguana. Yes, there’s not just one reptile bar in Japan, there are at least three. The bars feature reptiles like turtles, snakes and lizards, both behind glass and in a sectioned-off area. [Kotaku]

Reebok-Brand Bacon: From the company that makes your running shoes, we present: breakfast meat. Reebok is trying to corner the bacon-loving Paleo market with its new Reebok Bacon, which contains no nitrates, preservatives, MSG or sweeteners. [Fast Company]

The Ultimate British Comfort Food: Colman’s Mustard polled 2,000 British adults about their favorite comfort foods and found that their top 10 dishes included cottage pie, casserole, sausage and mash, mac and cheese and a "roast dinner." So they put them all together to birth one uber-comforting new dish. The Sausage Macerole is a casserole of pork sausage, beef gravy, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions topped with macaroni and cheese. [Daily Mail]

Kimchi Slap: Our new favorite show, Everybody, Kimchi!, is a South Korean dramady about a kimchi company. In a recent episode, one of the characters was slapped with a very large piece of kimchi. Fingers crossed that this will become the new, modern way of challenging someone to a duel or, more appropriately, an eat-off. [Kotaku]

