This Week in Food News: Oak-Aged Vodka, Red Limes and the Best Fashion Accessory for Eating Chips on the Couch

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Red Limes: Move over, lime green. Lime red is the hot new color in town. A new modified strain of Mexican lime developed by the University of Florida is green on the outside but a deep, purplish red on the inside. Why? It was made with genes from red grapes and blood oranges. [Gizmodo]

Fancy Scottish Water for Your Fancy Scotch: In Scotland, it’s not unusual to add a few drops of water to Scotch to help the spirit open up. Typically, any water will do. But if you’re a super fancy-pants, only water straight from Scottish springs can grace your glass. A new line of waters called Uisge Source Water of Scotland offers three different bottled waters meant to complement Highland, Speyside and Islay Scotch. [National Post]

Chip-Eating Accessories: Do you love chips but hate the powdery, flavor-blasted residue they leave on your fingers? And do you also hate napkins? Then we have a solution for your very niche problem: Chip Fingers. Like rubber thimbles for all five digits, Chip Fingers will shield your fingertips from the horror of Doritos dust. [Foodiggity]

London’s Turkey-Only Restaurant: Turkey lovers, get excited. Because Thanksgiving dinner and Renaissance fairs are no longer your only chance to bite into a juicy turkey leg or carve a thick slice of turkey breast. London is getting a turkey-only restaurant this year. Named Strut & Cluck, the restaurant will feature dishes like grilled turkey drumsticks, slow-roasted turkey thigh and, of course, an over-the-top sandwich made with pulled turkey. [Metro]

Oak-Aged Vodka: With their latest release, Absolut has officially exhausted and conquered the world of flavored vodkas at the same time. The newest flavor: wood. Meet Absolut Oak, Absolut vodka classic blended with vodka that has been aged in and macerated with oak. [The Drinks Business]

