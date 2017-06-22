This Week in Food News: Nutella Sushi, $1000 Doughnuts and Breast-Enhancing Cookies

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Grilled Ramen Cheese Sandwich: If you thought the ramen hybrid food craze was spent, you were wrong. In a stroke of genius, the bloggers over at Dude Foods created the ramen noodle grilled cheese sandwich. It’s a lot like a classic grilled cheese sandwich, except instead of bread there are two squares of tangled ramen noodles. Think of it as handheld mac and cheese.

The World’s Most Expensive Doughnut: Krispy Kreme partnered with British department store Selfridge’s to create a £1,000 (about $1,682) doughnut fit for the Queen. It’s covered in 24-carat gold leaf, filled with Dom Pérignon jelly and topped with gold-dusted white chocolate flours and edible diamonds. If that’s not enough, the doughnut also comes with a Champagne cocktail made with Courvoisier, Dom Pérignon and a raspberry-passion fruit syrup. If you're wondering why anyone would want to eat diamonds, note that it's partly for charity.

Whole Pig Burger: Psychic Burger, a London burger chain, is offering a limited-edition Pig Salad Burger that will redefine your idea of salad. The burger features a ground pork, chorizo and blood sausage patty topped with fried pigs’ ears, confit pork belly, bacon, chorizo aioli, lettuce and cheese. It's garnished with a pig trotter skewered by a pig tail cracking.

The F-Cup Cookie: The product developers for a Japanese company must feel pretty slick right now for realizing that it's every girl’s dream to eat cookies and get bigger boobs. The F-Cup Cookie contains Pueraria Mirific extract, an ingredient that allegedly enlarges breasts and aids hair growth.

Nutella Sushi: France rarely makes an appearance in the world of bizarre food news, but a Nutella-stuffed sushi roll offered by the country’s Planet Sushi earns it a place. As unappetizing as it looks, it actually sounds pretty good: Nutella and coconut rice wrapped in a thin crepe. Leave it to France to make even weird food delicious.

