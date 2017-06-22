This Week in Food News: Money Cocktails, Crocodile Egg Ice Cream and a Cake That Looks Like Water

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Hands-Free Snacking Robot: The most aggravating thing for a serious gamer? Eating. You have to stop playing in order to use one hand to pick up some sort of (let’s hope) nearby food and then put it in your mouth. That’s precious gaming seconds lost. Thankfully, Mattessons, a UK processed-meat manufacturer, and the Syndicate Project have teamed up to source the ultimate hands-free snacking device. The MMM3000 Robotic Arm Prototype MK II is the first step in the right direction. It just needs to work on its anger issues—watch the video, you’ll see what we mean. [Rocket News 24]

Money-Flavored Cocktail: It’s the perfect drink for Scrooge McDuck. The Paper Anniversary, from Remy Savage, of Little Red Door in Paris, is made with gin, saline solution and paper syrup—caster sugar, water, vanilla, fresh-cut grass, gentian root, Suze and Laphroaig—and it tastes just like money. The inventive cocktail and its creator won the 2014 Bombay Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender competition. [Alcademics]

Crocodile Egg Ice Cream: The Sweet Spot Artisan Ice Cream in the Philippines is offering crocodile ice cream made with fresh crocodile eggs. Don’t scoff—you’d be tempted to do the same thing if your ice cream shop neighbored a crocodile park. According to the shop, the eggs are more nutritious than chicken eggs. [Rocket News 24]

Realistic Water Droplet Cake: This incredible transparent glob may look exactly like a huge drop of water, but it’s a cake. Available at the Kinseiken Seika store in Japan, the cake is a variation on a traditional mochi rice cake and is made with water sourced from Mount Kaikoma in Japan’s Minami Alps. [NDTV Cooks]

Chocolate Drone: Drones are a lot more appealing when they’re made out of chocolate. The Chocolate Quadcopter was made with 2.2 pounds of dark chocolate, 3.5 ounces of white chocolate and a few plastic and electrical parts that make it fly. [Youtube]

Related: We've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong

7 Things You Didn't Know About Chocolate

Six Summer Punch Recipes