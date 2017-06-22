This Week in Food News: Massive Pizza Slices, Strawberry Shortcake Chips and a Savory Alternative to Gingerbread Houses

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

18-Inch Pizza Slices:

Is your belly not quite shaking like a bowlful of jelly? Here’s a quick fix. Right now through Christmas Eve, you can get a Santa-sized slice of pizza at Portland, Oregon’s Sizzle Pie. The Poler X Sizzle Pie Santa Slice measures a full foot-and-a-half long and comes in pepperoni, cheese or vegan with spinach and mushrooms. Added bonus: The massive slices come in boxes featuring heavy metal artwork. Because nothing says metal like gooey cheese. [Eater Portland]

Australia’s Hangover Clinic:

For us, a “hangover clinic” could mean anything from a Taco Bell to a juice bar to our beds (depending on the severity). But in Australia it is an actual office. Sydney’s recently opened Hangover Clinic (just in time for those particularly regret-packed post-work-party hangovers) provides ailing patients with IV drips filled with curative saline, minerals, vitamins and anti-nausea meds. At about $150 a pop, a visit to the clinic doesn’t come cheap. We’ll just stick with our $2.50 bacon-egg-and-cheeses. [Food Republic]

Pizza House:

Move over, gingerbread. The pizza house can work all year round. It’s exactly what you think—a miniature house, a la the classic holiday gingerbread house, except it’s made with pizza (both frozen and delivery) and pizza toppings. Want to make one? Head to Thrillist for a how-to, then invite us over on demolition day. [Thrillist]

2,000 Year-Old Fish Sauce:

Archaeologists recently discovered a sunken Roman ship containing 3,000 jars of 2,000 year-old garum, an ancient condiment made with fermented fish guts. Sadly, there isn’t much of the funky fish sauce left. So there go our plans for making the world’s most expensive curry. [The Daily Meal]

Strawberry Shortcake Chips:

Did you think America was jumping the chip shark with the introduction of biscuits-and-gravy-flavored Lay’s? Allow us to introduce you to Japan’s new snack: strawberry shortcake potato chips. According to critics, the chips really do taste just like the dessert. Is that a good thing? [Kotaku]

