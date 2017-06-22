This Week in Food News: Marmite Cupcakes, Biscuit Doughnuts and Hot Sauce That Can Kill You

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Restaurant for Babies: The Weeny Weaning Restaurant, which opened last week, caters entirely to babies. Complete with play areas and more highchairs than barstools, it features interactive menus that let the wee ones pick their own dishes—kind of. If one of the young customers taps on an image of a certain food more than another food during the course of 30 seconds, the food with more touches is the winning dish. [Daily Mail]

Marmite Cupcakes: England’s favorite yeast-based condiment can now be enjoyed in a cupcake. Lola’s Cupcakes in London is offering a chocolate cupcake with a salted Marmite caramel center, topped with a swirl of Marmite buttercream and chocolate ganache. For whatever reason, it is being specifically marketed to fathers. [Daily Mail]

Biscuit Doughnuts: They’re a lot like a Cronut—just more biscuity. Called Doughscuits, Bonuts or simply biscuit doughnuts, the flaky hybrid is trending in Chicago, where three separate restaurants are serving them. Essentially, it’s a fried biscuit ring that is occasionally glazed. [Chicagoist]

Lethal Hot Sauce: The sauce on the Atomic Kick Ass Drumsticks served at Bindi Restaurant in England is so incredibly spicy that the chef preparing it has to wear a gas mask. Simply inhaling the fumes can cause facial paralysis or asphyxia. Twenty brave/crazy souls have attempted to take the restaurant’s Atomic Kick Ass Challenge—eat 10 drumsticks in under 15 minutes and win £100—but no one has come close to winning. The current record: two drumsticks. [Gizmodo]

French Cruller Burger: Krispy Kreme burgers are old news. The new doughnut burger in town is made with a cruller bun. Available in (where else?) Japan, the limited-time French Cruller Burger is made with a spiral of chorizo instead of a beef patty, chili, onions, tomato and lettuce. [Brand Eating]

