This Week in Food News: Katy Perry's Unexpected Birthday Dinner, the Ultimate Star Wars Kitchen Appliance and a Roadkill Menu

Caffeine-Free Coffee Shop

Good news for coffee lovers adversely affected by caffeine: There’s a shop just for you. At a soon-to-be-demolished NYC gas station, the Swiss Water Coffee Studio is serving espresso, cold brew and more with none of the buzz. The pop-up will also offer information on how the caffeine is removed from coffee. At least if you can stay awake to receive it. [Eater]

Road Kill Prix Fixe

Well, this is one way to eat what you kill. At Hotel Vermont in Burlington, chef Doug Paine is teaming with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife department to deliver a one-time-only roadkill menu, featuring offerings from local highways along with other unheralded protein sources, like beaver and muskrat. The dinner will cost $75 per person and aims to “get people connected to their local food sources.” No word on whether you can bring your own meat. [Grub Street]

Katy Perry at Olive Garden

She’s got the eye of the tiger and now she also has never-ending breadsticks and salad. Katy Perry decided to have her 31st birthday at Olive Garden this year. The singer captioned a photo of the party on Instagram, “When you could go anywhere for your bday dinner but you’re so OG that you go to OG with all your OG’s.

As the owner of an Olive Garden Never-Ending Pasta pass, I would like to officially invite her to join me back at OG any time between now and November 22. [Cosmo]

Massage Billboards from Kit Kat

Had a rough week at work? Kit Kat feels your pain. At least if you’re in Bogotá, Colombia. The company behind the candy bar put up billboards all over the city that said, “come here and I’ll give you a massage.” Anyone brave enough to lean against the ads would receive a quick vibrating massage. Your move Snickers. We’ll all be waiting for those mobile acupuncture stations. [Consumerist ]

R2-D2 Moving Fridge

The new Star Wars trailer has been viewed somewhere between a bajillion and two bajillion times in the last week, but I’d wager a guess that during none of those viewings did a famous droid bring a cold one to the person watching. That’s because they didn’t have the R2D2 moving fridge. The life-size fridge will keep your cans and bottles cool all while you move it around via remote control. It’s for hardcore fans only, though, as it will set you back about $9,000. [Rocket News]

