This Week in Food News: Hallucinogenic Honey, French Fry Pizza and a Museum Dedicated to Mayonnaise

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Watermelon Butts: Even sexier than peaches wearing lacy underwear are giant conjoined watermelons that totally look like butts. These Japanese agricultural anomalies are giving Nicki Minaj a run for her money. [Kotaku]

Hallucinogenic Honey: Hey, wanna grab some chamomile tea and do some honey with me? That might be the future of drug culture thanks to a Turkish honey called deli bal, which contains a hallucinogenic (and potentially deadly) neurotoxin from rhododendrons. Teatime just got a lot more interesting. [Boing Boing]

Museum of Mayo: Japan loves mayonnaise even more than Belgium. Want proof? Just visit Kewpie’s MayoTerrace, a center for all things mayonnaise. The center features artifacts from Kewpie mayonnaise’s history, a room with benches shaped like salad ingredients and a kitchen where you can make your own mayo-based recipes. [Kotaku]

French Fry-Crusted Pizza: It was only a matter of time before two of America’s favorite comfort foods merged together into one super munchie. Let us present the french fry-crusted pizza. Melted mozzarella acts glue to hold a together a mass of fries, which are topped with sauce, more cheese and pepperoni. You are witnessing the next phase of pizza evolution. [Foodiggity]

Rice Krispies Art: It’s hard to resist eating a gooey, crispy, sweet Rice Krispies treat. But Jessica Siskin’s super-fun art may inspire you to hold back. Siskin molds and sells pop-culture inspired pieces made from the cereal, like a full replica of a Harper’s Bazaar cover and a very meta rendition of a Rice Krispies box. [Buzzfeed]

