This Week in Food News: Golden Gin, Heavy Metal McDonald and Harry Styles’s Face on a Burger

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Mac Sabbath: Finally, the fast food-themed Black Sabbath cover band we’ve all been waiting for. Mac Sabbath, the band that turns Black Sabbath songs into heavy metal hits about burgers and fries, is fronted by an angry Ronald McDonald with Grimace on bass, Mayor McCheese on lead guitar and the Hamburglar on drums. [Foodiggity]

Umami Bagels: There hasn’t been a breakout bagel flavor since blueberry, so we’re happy to see Japan rolling out a new line of bagel-vations (that’s bagel innovations). The new flavors at Bagel & Bagel include seaweed, edamame, shiitake and wasabi. [Rocket News 24]

Golden Gin: How do you make a martini even classier? You make it with gold-flecked gin. Studer Swiss Gold Gin is made not only with botanicals like lavender, juniper and ginger but also with 22-karat gold shavings. [Metro]

Moisturizing Cheese: If you’ve ever looked at fresh mozzarella and thought, “I’d really love to rub that on my face,” then you’re in luck. Korean-made Enprani Bounce Cheese Cream is made with whey, which purportedly helps moisturize and firm skin. While the cream doesn’t smell like cheese, it does, apparently, feel like it. [Into The Gloss]

#HarryGiveUsYourBurger: One Direction fans continue to baffle the Internet with their strange memes. The newest to trend: pictures of burgers with Harry Styles’s face Photoshopped onto them, tagged with #HarryGiveUsYourBurger. Confused? Us, too. [Twitter]

Related: This Waffle is Actually One Huge Cannoli

7 of the Year's Best Ways to Wear Your Love of Food and Booze

The 6 Best Ways to Use Leftover Ham