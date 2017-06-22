This Week in Food News: Fizzy, Boozy Tomato Juice, Whale Bone Beer and a Cat Bar

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Cappuccino Chips: The four finalists of Frito-Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest, which challenged people to create a new potato chip flavor, are Wasabi Ginger, Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese, Mango Salsa and Cappuccino. The final four will hit shelves in late July, after which people will be able to vote for their favorite flavor online. Sadly, the cappuccino flavor does not actually contain any coffee or caffeine. There goes our excuse to eat chips for breakfast. [National Post]

Boozy Sparkling Tomato Juice: For too long, bloody marys have been the main way to get drunk on vitamin C-packed tomato juice. Not anymore, thanks to Toma Toma Sparkling, a fizzy tomato juice drink that comes in at 4 percent abv. [RocketNews24]

Whale Bone Beer: A beer-loving amateur paleontologist and a microbiologist who works for a brewery teamed up to create Bone Dusters Paleo Ale, a beer brewed with yeast scraped off of a 35-million-year-old fossil from an early whale ancestor. [KQED]

Cat Bar: Now that cat cafes have opened in the US, Japan is taking back control of the cat-based business world with Tokyo’s Neko Bar Akanasu. The world’s first cat pub offers cat lovers a chance to mingle with some felines while getting tipsy. [Daily Mail]

Watermelon Bagels: Aside from raisin, blueberry bagels are the only mainstream fruity bagel. Now, Japanese chain Bagel & Bagel is offering another fruity option for summer: the watermelon bagel. Made with watermelon juice, the rosy pink bagels are dotted with chocolate chips to recall seeds. [RocketNews24]

