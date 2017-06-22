This Week in Food News: Elephant Poop Coffee and the Source of Your Next Biggest Hangover

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Hot Dog Proposal: One man in China knows that the real way to a woman’s heart isn’t some big, shiny, sparkly, expensive ring—it’s hot dogs. Lots of hot dogs—1,001 to be precise. Why hot dogs? The man, who is simply referred to as Wang in the story, met his girlfriend, Chen, in a bakery that sold hot dogs. Chen said yes to a lifetime with Wang and his lifetime supply of hot dogs. [Kotaku]

All-Chocolate Bathroom: What’s in your dream bathroom? A massive Jacuzzi tub? A shower built for two? A high-tech Japanese toilet that knows your name? What about chocolate? You can now buy a complete bathroom set made entirely out of chocolate for $133,000. There’s a large bathtub, a toilet, a sink and, since the chocolate company and designers who conceived of the idea are based in the UK, there’s even a chocolate bidet. [New York Daily News]

Elephant Poop Coffee: There’s something about being digested and crapped out that really makes a coffee bean delicious. Until recently, the world’s most expensive coffee came from civet scat. Now it comes from elephant dung. Why is coffee from elephant poop better than coffee from wild cat poop? According to Blake Dinkin, the Canadian behind Black Ivory Coffee, it’s because elephants are herbivores and use fermentation to break down leafy matter in their stomachs. According to Dinkin, that fermentation cuts the bitterness of the coffee for a unique flavor. [NPR]

Vodquila: You got your vodka into my tequila! You got your tequila into my vodka! That’s pretty much what happened on the night that Chander Arora and his daughter Nina invented Vodquila, a mix of vodka and tequila that's new to the drinks market. Before you write the superbooze off as a crazy marketing scheme, know that it won a silver medal at this year’s International Wine and Spirit Competition. [Daily Mail]

Beef Jerky Potato Chips: The perfect hybrid snack to go with a glass of hybrid booze like Vodquila is Cherkees, a potato chip-beef jerky superfood. They’re crispy and chewy, and we’re still not quite sure why they exist. [Gizmodo]

Related: Kiss Your Hangover Goodbye with Fried Bacon and Cheddar

Pot-Infused Pizza

7 Bizarre Beer Laws