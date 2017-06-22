This Week in Food News: Deep-Fried Martinis, Funfetti Grilled Cheese and the Newest Thing in Foodie Feline Fashion

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Ramen Cats: Say goodbye to the meme of cats wearing toast and hello to cats wearing instant ramen bowls. Japanese Twitter popularized the new feline fashion statement, tweeting out pics of bewildered cats sporting instant ramen bowls like medical cones around their necks. [Rocket News 24]

Deep-Fried Dirty Martinis: Here’s a great way to get your cocktail fix on the go and under the radar. The folks over at Oh, Bite It! came up with a deep-fried dirty martini—essentially battered and fried vodka-soaked olives. Bring them to the office! No one will ever know! [Oh, Bite It!]

Coffee Coffee Cups: Start your day the meta way with a cup of coffee served in a cup made out of coffee. Created by Berlin designer Julian Lechner, the cups are molded from a mix of used coffee grounds, natural polymers and wood particles. [Thrillist]

Funfetti Grilled Cheese: Funfetti is, by all accounts, one of the great cakes of our time—probably of all time. But now, it’s entered into sandwich territory. POPSUGAR developed a crispy, gooey, rainbowy recipe for funfetti grilled cheese sandwiches made with ricotta and funfetti cake mix. [POPSUGAR]

Hitler’s Cognac: It turns out that not only was Hitler an artist; he was also a lover of fine wines and spirits. German chef and restaurateur Sylvio Stelzer recently purchased a villa in Saxony and found a secret cavern filled with Cognac and Champagne that Hitler had stashed away towards the end of World War II. No word on what Stelzer plans to do with the historic but decidedly evil booze yet. [The Daily Meal]

