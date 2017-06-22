This Week in Food News: Cronut Burgers, Crêpe Vending Machines and Wasabi Toothpaste

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you.

Brisket Doughnut: Glazed The Doughnut Café in Houston recently unveiled a new, savory doughnut flavor: Barbecue. It’s a honey butter-glazed doughnut topped with shredded brisket then doused with barbecue sauce and caramelized onions. It’s called the Rodeo Donut. [Eater Houston]

Crêpe Vending Machines: Proof that Japan is light years ahead of the U.S. when it comes to vending machines; the blog Kansaitei Kyushu recently spotted a refrigerated crêpe vending machine in Kagoshima. It offers a wide selection including mixed fruit, chocolate and caramel. [Kotaku]

Cronut Burgers: Finally, the inevitable happened. PornBurger, a site specializing in over the top burgers, has made a slider using a savory Parmesan Cronut to sandwich cornichon relish, beef marrow fresh onion, pepper bacon and a “smoosh fried” beef patty. We’re calling it now, this is the next ramen burger. [PornBurger]

Fruit-Flavored Hot Dogs: If regular, meat-flavored hot dogs are just too savory for you, then you’re in luck because in Japan you can get lemon and strawberry milk-flavored hot dogs. Just let that sink in. [Rocket News 24]

Wasabi Toothpaste: What’s more tingly than mint? Spicy-as-all-heck wasabi. Which is why the Village Vanguard in Japan is now offering wasabi-flavored toothpaste (which suspiciously looks a lot like a regular tube of wasabi). It’s not just a gag gift. According to studies, wasabi can help prevent tooth decay. [Kotaku]

