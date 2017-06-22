This Week in Food News: Cotton Candy Ice Cream Cones, Pink Apples and a Wine-Loving Robot Tongue

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Cotton Candy Ice Cream Cone: The newest and most ethereal induction into the hybrid dessert club is the cotton candy cone at Brooklyn’s OddFellows Ice Cream Co. It is made with s’mores ice cream scooped into a chocolate-dipped sugar cone, then swirled into a cloud of cotton candy. [Grub Street]

Éclair Art: To celebrate éclair week (no one told us it was éclair week, either), Fauchon, a luxury Parisian food company, is offering artful éclairs at a pop-up café in Tokyo. One of the éclairs on offer is frosted with a stunning rendition of classic woodblock art. Though it is way too pretty to eat, those who have tried the custard-filled confection have great things to say. [Rocket News 24]

Pink Apples: Yellow on the outside, pink on the inside, the Surprize apple (named because people are surprised to see the pink flesh) is the most fashionable piece of fruit on the market. Available for a limited time in England, the sweet, rosy apple sells for £1.75 for a pack of four. [Daily Mail]

The New Captain Citrus: We weren’t super-aware that there was a Captain Citrus to begin with, but apparently he was a large, round orange wearing a green cape. Recently, Captain Citrus, the mascot of the Florida Department of Citrus, was redesigned by Marvel Comics. Now, he’s a lean, mean, acidic machine—and he’s human. He’ll appear alongside the Avengers in a series of custom comic books. [Post Gazette]

Wine Tasting Artificial Tongue: Want to know how dry a wine is without doing any pesky drinking? There’s a robot tongue for that. Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark created a sensor that detects tannins. We won’t go into a ton of detail to describe the actual science, but you might like to know that it does use the same proteins that are found in human saliva. [Gizmodo]

Related: Girl Scout Cookie Geniuses Unveil Thin Mint Milk

A Citibike for Coffee Cups

7 Questions for the Man Brewing the IPA of Coffees