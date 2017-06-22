This Week in Food News: Coffee That Gets You High, Smoke You Can Pretend to Eat and Lobster Rolls That Will Bankrupt You

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Marijuana Cold Brew: Hipster coffee meets legalized weed in this new line of bottled cold brew coffees infused with cannabis extract. Made in Washington, the Legal coffees come in flavors like pomegranate, cream and sugar, and cherry. Creator Adam Stites is cleverly marketing them as “wake and bake beverages.”

Spam Doughnuts: Just in time for National Doughnut Day, a British restaurateur has created a spam-stuffed doughnut. The doughnuts are not only stuffed with thick slices of the canned meat but also deep-fried in batter to ensure ultimate crispness and artery endangerment.

Chocolate Chicken Meatballs: Umami Burger Founder Adam Fleischman’s upcoming ChocoChicken, whose menu centers on chocolate-flavored fried chicken, is also experimenting with molten chocolate-chicken meatballs. They’re exactly what they sound like: crisp chicken meatballs with a gooey center of hot, melted chocolate.

$160 Lobster Roll: Do you like your lobster roll Maine-style with mayo? Connecticut-style with warm butter? What about crazy-rich-person style with gold flakes? NYC’s BLT Fish is offering the latter for $160. It also comes topped with an ounce of Oestra caviar, fancy French butter and chives.

Edible Mist: It sounds like something from Willy Wonka’s less fun younger brother. The Edible Mist Machine pumps out zero-calorie, flavored vapor that can be sucked up with a straw. The flavors include apple pie, lobster, bacon, chocolate—all of the wonderful foods that many diets outlaw. Right now you can’t own a mist machine, but you can rent one for a really weird party.

